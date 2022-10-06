Flood: FRSC Advises Travellers to Avoid Abuja-Lokoja Highway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists and commuters travelling through Kogi State to take alternative routes to either Southern or Northern parts of the country, to avoid the Koto-Karfe gridlock in Kogi State, Leadership reports.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, gave the advice in an interview with journalists over the situation of the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

He expressed concern about the massive gridlock that built around Koton Karfe in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State on Abuja-Lokoja road as a result of the flooding that has overwhelmed the State in recent times.

Dawulung said, “The recent flood in Kogi, the gateway, has overflowed the road linking both the southern and northern parts of the country through the state and has caused a huge gridlock.

“Our personnel in conjunction with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the military and vigilante are trying their best to control the already blocked road.

“Most unfortunately, a petroleum tanker broke down right in the middle of the flooded road forcing motorists to use only one lane of the road.

“As it is, we advise that motorists and commuters should use alternative routes to get to either the northern or southern part of the country,’’ he said.

He suggested the use of Enugu-Ankpa-Ajaokuta-Lafia route and Abuja-Minna-Mokwa-Jebba-Ilorin route to travel to either parts of the country.

“Though these routes are a bit long, they are better compared to the gridlock at Koto-Karfe that keeps people stranded for a day or more before crossing the flooded road.

“We have to divert motorists and commuters coming from Abuja to go through Gegu-Koto bypass to enable us to open the blocked road around the Koto axis.

“We are also trying to decongest the one through Banda axis to see how we could manage the already fragile road to ease off the traffic to alleviate the sufferings of both motorists and commuters some of who have spent more 24 hours waiting,’’ the FRSC boss added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.