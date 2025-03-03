Further Hike In Electricity Tariff Will Be Resisted — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday asked the federal government to jettison any planned hike in electricity tariff under any guise, threatening to lead mass resistance against such move.

It also threatened to shut down operations of telecommunications companies should they fail to implement the 35 per cent hike in tariff agreed with government, against the 50 per cent earlier approved through the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC.

NLC in communiqué at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, weekend, said members of NEC unequivocally rejected the ongoing reclassification of electricity consumers by the NERC, which seeks to forcibly migrate consumers from lower bands to Band A, under the guise of service improvement, which it described as unjustified extortion of the masses.

The communiqué signed by the President and General Secretary, Joe Ajaero and Emma Ugboaja, respectively, said: “NEC unequivocally rejects the ongoing sham reclassification of electricity consumers by the NERC which seeks to forcibly migrate consumers from lower bands to Band A under the guise of service improvement.

‘’This systematic exploitation, sanctioned by the ministry of power, is nothing short of economic violence against the working class and broader Nigerian populace.

“It is evident that the ruling elite, acting as enforcers of global monopoly capital, are determined to further deepen the misery of the Nigerian people through incessant tariff hikes, increased taxation, and relentless economic strangulation. ‘’Whereas inflation has soared, wages remain stagnant, and the cost of living has become unbearable, the ruling class continues to transfer the burden of their fiscal irresponsibility onto the already impoverished working masses.

“NEC-in-session warns that any attempt to announce further electricity tariff increases will be met with mass resistance. Consequently, the Congress resolves to immediately mobilize for a nationwide protest should the ministry of power and NERC proceed with their exploitative plan to further hike electricity tariffs under any guise.

“NLC shall not stand idly by, while Nigerian people are subjected to the unholy machinations of capitalist profiteers and their state collaborators.”

On the 35 per cent tariff hike in telecommunications services, the communique stated: “NEC acknowledges the agreement reached on February 21, 2025, between NLC and the federal government through the joint 10-man committee, which reduced the initially proposed telecommunications tariff hike from 50 per cent to 35 per cent.’’However, the Congress remains vigilant, recognizing the long history of infidelity. NEC categorically warns that should the implementation of the agreement on March 1, 2025, not be as agreed, the National Administrative Council, NAC, is mandated to immediately deploy all necessary instruments to enforce compliance, in line with the February 10, 2025 Central Working Committee, CWC, directive.

“On the state of the Labour Party, LP; after carefully examining the unfortunate events in the Labour Party, which was a creation of the NLC, and the opaqueness that pervades its activities, NEC-in-session directed the National Administrative Council, NAC, to take immediate steps which may include rebranding, merger or forming of coalitions to defend the interests of NLC and Nigerian workers in the party, with a view to reclaiming the party and returning it to its original ideological roots.

“Congress will not allow Labour Party to be hijacked by reactionary forces who do not represent the aspirations of the working people and broader Nigerian people.

“The NLC remains committed to ensuring that the party remains a true vehicle for the emancipation of Nigerian workers and the oppressed masses.

“NEC reaffirms the historical responsibility of the working class to resist all forms of exploitation and oppression. It calls on all affiliates, industrial unions and progressive allies to remain on high alert and fully prepared to engage in decisive mass action against all anti-people policies of the state.

“The Congress reiterates that no society can sustainably develop under a regime of corporate plunder and neoliberal enslavement. The Nigerian working people must, therefore, remain resolute, organized, and uncompromising in the collective struggle for a fair and equitable Nigeria where the dominance of fat cats at the expense of the masses will be greatly reduced to create a socio-economic balance.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.