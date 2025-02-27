Give Tax Reforms A Chance — Northern CAN

ABUJA – Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has urged Nigerians from the region to give the proposed tax reform a chance, despite widespread opposition in the north.

This appeal came yesterday shortly after the inauguration of a new leadership team, elected to guide the association’s affairs for the next five years, with a focus on fostering unity, peace, and development in the region.

The election and announcement of the new leadership team took place during a meeting at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, attended by chairmen and secretaries of state chapters, zonal leaders, bloc representatives, elders, and stakeholders from across the northern states.

Addressing the contentious tax reform bills, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, the newly elected Chairman of CAN in the Northern region, explained that the association had consulted Christian experts in tax law to better understand the implications of the proposed changes.

“Consequently, we concluded in that meeting that we should give the tax bill a trial, rather than dismiss it outright. We are open to this approach,” he stated, encouraging Nigerians from the region to consider the reform, despite initial resistance.

On the issue of insecurity, Rev. Hayab called for a comprehensive strategy that extends beyond military solutions.

The CAN leader said: “I have previously asserted that insecurity cannot merely be resolved by deploying soldiers or police forces. We need a comprehensive strategy that addresses the root causes of these problems.”

He emphasised the importance of tackling the underlying issues of violence to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the new leadership team includes Rev. Dr. Jonah Samson from the FCT as Vice Chairman, Bishop Mohammed Naga from Borno State as Secretary General, and Rev. Father Dr. Polycarp Lubo from Plateau State as Treasurer, among others.

Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in the new leadership, Rev. Hayab highlighted the significant challenges facing the Christian community in Northern Nigeria.

“In recent years, our communities have faced immense challenges—challenges that have tested our faith, our courage, and our commitment to one another,” he remarked.

Rev. Hayab highlighted the need for resilience and unity, calling on Christians to rise above divisions and collaborate for peace and development.

He outlined a five-point agenda to guide the association’s efforts, focusing on dialogue and collaboration, community development initiatives, advocacy for justice and equality, integrity in service, and interfaith engagement.

“We must open channels of communication with one another and with our neighbours—regardless of their faith. We need platforms where ideas can flow freely, where we can discuss our differences, and where we can jointly identify solutions to our common challenges,” he asserted. The new leadership also pledged to prioritise community development by improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, particularly for youth, women, and marginalised groups.

“Our development is intricately linked to our peace and unity,” Rev. Hayab emphasised.

He called on Christians in Northern Nigeria to remain committed to unity, peace, and development.

