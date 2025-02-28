God, Not El-Rufai Will Decide 2027 – Mamman

Kaduna – The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Kaduna State, Alhaji Sadiq Mamman Lagos has said that former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, cannot decide on what will happen in 2027, but only God can decide.

He also decried El-Rufai’s comment against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

He told El-Rufai to steer clear of Kaduna, pointing out that “God will decide who wins the Governorship and Presidential election in 2027”.

Mamman Lagos spoke in an interview with journalists, even as Kaduna’s 255 Councilors in Kaduna State endorsed President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for a second term in 2027.

“We must set the record straight by reminding all who care to listen that our good and amiable Governor had never at any time interfered with the running of the state in the previous administration.”

“He concentrated on initiating and passing bills in collaboration with fellow lawmakers at the Senate and his constituents to make life better for people. We see no reason he should at this time be distracted by someone who feels he has the monopoly to either make or mar individuals.”

“Go round and see for yourselves how Governor Uba Sani has succeeded in reversing virtually all the unpopular and various anti masses policies of his predecessor who rode to power on the goodwill of the people and sacrifices made by grassroots politicians such as Uba Sani…”

“Governor Sani has surpassed the expectations of even the opposition who see in him a leader needed at this time to unite the people and bring back the lost glory of the state. He has virtually touched all aspects of governance to bring success…”

“Confiscated or demolished properties have been returned to their owners, high tuition fees charged by the previous administration have been reversed, traditional rulers deposed, got back their thrones.”

“There have been massive infrastructural developments cutting across all the three Senatorial Zones, correcting the hitherto impression of the APC as government of a particular segment.”

“We want to use this opportunity to admonish this individual and his co-travelers, if any, to desist from further making of inflammatory and empty threats as if he owns the key to political success in the next election. The electorate will decide who to pitch their tents with and can be relied on for his compassion and soft heart for the masses,” he said.

Early, the Councillors said there is no vacancy in the Presidential Villa Abuja and Sir Kashim Ibrahim Kaduna Government House come 2027.

Muhammad Sani Badiko, who addressed journalists on behalf of the 255 councilors, linked their support for Governor Uba Sani to the massive infrastructural developments which “are unprecedented in the history of Kaduna state”.

“We score the Governor high on rural development, economic recovery, education and healthcare positive intervention programmes for growth and innovation. We are going to mobilize grassroots support for the Governor’s reelection in 2027, we call on all political actors to sheath their swords and wait after 2031,” they said.

