Subsidy Payment No Longer Sustainable — El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El- Rufa’i of Kaduna State has lamented that the huge amount of money being spent by the Federal Government to subsidise electricity, petrol and foreign exchange is no longer sustainable if the country must be able to tackle most of its socio-economic problems.

Speaking at the 12th Kaduna State Council on Health meeting, El-Rufai disclosed that the Federal Government spent N6 trillion on fuel subsidy for six months, N4 trillion to subsidise the naira and N300 billion to subsidise electricity in 2023.

The governor, while noting that the the N6 trillion on fuel subsidy is a quarter of the entire annual budget, also said that the amount is more than the entire budget of states and local governments on health this year.

El-Rufai said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has not remitted anything to the federation account since the last quarter of 2021 which had forced the federal and state governments to depend mainly on import duties and taxes as revenue allocation shared by the three tiers of government.

He urged the citizens to decide to either support the removal of subsidy to enable the growth of other sectors of the economy or to allow it to continue at the benefit of a few individuals.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.