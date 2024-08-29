Gov Fintiri Approves N19.7bn For Remodeling 2nd Biggest Market

Governor of Adamawa State Ahmadu Fintiri has approved N19.7bn for remodeling the second biggest market to a shopping complex.

The State Executive Council (SEC), Wednesday, made the approval during its 12th meeting.

The market was built in 1996 and was recently demolished by the state government to make way for the construction of a new, modern structure that would boost the state’s economy.

The commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Iliya James disclosed the resolution of the government to newsmen after the council meeting presided over by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Mr James said the contract for the project was awarded to three contractors and will be completed within the contractual agreement of 20 months.

The Commissioner of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Dr Ishaya Dabari said the new market will comprise shops, fire service, police station and administrative buildings among others.

