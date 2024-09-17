Connect with us

Gov. Fubara Suspends Rivers LGA Caretaker Committee Chairman

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has suspended Otonye Briggs, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

This was announced in a statement on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi.

According to the statement, Briggs’ suspension is with immediate effective.

Chukwudi did not, however, give a reason for the suspension.

“The Governor has directed Hon Bitebobo Amiee to immediately take over as chairperson. though specific reasons for the decision were not disclosed.

“Mr Briggs is hereby directed to hand over all council property in his possession to the (new) Caretaker Committee Chairperson,” he said.

The suspension comes there months after Fubara inaugurated the chairpersons of the caretaker committee for the 23 local government areas of the state.

Their inauguration followed the expiration of the three-year tenure of the former elected council officials in the state.

The action triggered violence in the state between supporters of Governor Fubara and those of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the FCT Minister.

The former LG Chairmen, backed by Wike, had refused to vacate office, prompting a clash with Fubara’s supporters that resulted in the death of two persons, including a police officer.

After violence broke out, the Police Force ordered its operatives to take over the 23 council secretariats.

In his three months in office, Briggs did not operate from his official office as the secretariat is still occupied by the police.

