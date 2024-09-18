‘Nobody Can Put Fire In Bauchi,’ Gov Mohammed Replies Wike

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has responded to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, asserting that no one can destabilise his state.

Mohammed, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, spoke on Tuesday just before a meeting with the National Working Committee of the party in Bauchi State.

“Nobody can put fire in Bauchi State. Bauchi has volumes of water. Even my friend that is saying that he is saying that because he is annoyed,” Mohammed stated.

“Maybe I had said something that annoyed him. But it is not personal. My friend is my friend, my job is my job and leadership is leadership.”

Addressing internal party issues, Governor Mohammed remarked, “None of the parties are insulated from crises here and there and that is why leadership is there. If we have a quarrel, it is not personal. Nobody should misunderstand us. We are together.”

He added that discussions on these issues would take place during the meeting.

The PDP Legal Adviser, Kamaludeen Ajibade, SAN, who led the delegation to Bauchi, revealed the essence of the party’s NWC visit to the North-Eastern State.

“The purpose of the visit is to identify with the Governor and salute his courage as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum. A lot of things have been going on in our party and we cannot pretend that all is going on well,” he said.

Ajibade expressed satisfaction that the chairman and other governors are addressing these challenges and assured that any steps taken by the Governors’ Forum will be implemented by the National Working Committee.

The governor’s response comes three weeks after Wike accused PDP governors of interfering with issues concerning control of the party in Rivers.

At a meeting around mid-August, governors elected on the platform of the PDP had declared Siminalayi Fubara, estranged godson of Wike, as the leader of the party in Rivers.

This had annoyed Wike who alongside his supporters organised a congress in the state to further strengthen their grip on Rivers PDP.

