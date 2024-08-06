Gov Kefas hails Senator Danjuma at 72

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has described Senator Daisy Danjuma, as an institution and a reputable mother in the land. Dr Kefas was eulogising the former Senator and spouse of former Minister of Defence, General TY Danjuma, as she celebrates her 72nd birthday.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser to Governor Kefas on Media and Digital Communications, Emmanuel Bello, Dr Kefas said:

“On behalf of myself, the Government and the People of Taraba State, I rejoice with the Distinguished Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma, an astute political leader, boardroom guru, philanthropist, and entrepreneur per excellence as she clocks 72 years today.”

The statement further reads “Distinguished Senator, Nigerians and, indeed, the global community will forever acknowledge with pride and praise your enormous contributions to the struggle for justice, peace and development in our dear country. You have, through your numerous social interventions, given hope and succour to innumerable widows, orphans, and many other persons in disadvantaged situations.

We in Taraba State appreciate you in a special way. You have been a great wife to our leader and mentor, and mother to our brothers and sisters.

We join your family, friends, and admirers to pray for you on this special occasion of your 72nd birthday anniversary, for long life and good health.”

Signed

Emmanuel Bello

Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications