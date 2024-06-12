Gov Kefas, June 12, and democratic ideals – Emmanuel Bello

A thoroughbred soldier, with two decades of pure military activism, not many can guess that the self effacing governor of Taraba state, Dr Agbu Kefas, was once a battlefield expert. Calm, soft spoken, and affable, it is difficult to imagine Kefas as a swashbuckling Lieutenant Colonel of the elite intelligence Corp.

Yet it was here, in these trying

corridors of military power that his democratic ideals were horned. Although a product of the command structure, Agbu Kefas, paradoxically, was also given to the rule of law and order. For someone who was always obeying the last orders, he was also acutely aware of the power of dialogue, compromise, and horse trading.

Instructively, the history of June 12 itself is how the military truncated one of the best moments in our democratic journey. However, in Governor Kefas today, we see a reverse. We are witnessing how one of the best products of the military is deepening democratic credentials.

Governor Kefas is fast proving that the regimented structure can actually produce a flexible, born-again democrat who carries everyone along. It is not the first time we found soldiers turning into great statesmen since Winston Churchill, but in Kefas, we are experiencing that phenomenon in New Ways.

As a one-time party leader of the state, Governor Agbu Kefas rolled with the creme de la creme of the political class. He studied them and transcended the genre. His stint as the state PDP Chairman strengthened his conviction that democracy is the best form of government. He cherishes the fact that democracy creates opportunities for all and guarantees human rights. He loves the checks and balances imposed by the Separation of Powers. In Governing Taraba, he insists on this. That’s why he does not interfere with any of the arms of government, especially the independence of the judiciary.

Emmanuel Bello

Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications.

