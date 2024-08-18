Gov Kefas, Taraba dazzle in national politics, as PDP governors storm Jalingo – By Emmanuel Bello

Governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would converge in Jalingo, Taraba state from the 22nd to 24th of August, 2024, for their annual summit. It is the first of its kind for Taraba state. It, obviously, would be a big moment for politics, but certainly also a defining one for their excellencies young and vibrant host, Governor Agbu Kefas. The event will not only cement his place as a party man and one that has quickly mastered the art of statesmanship but will further strengthen the PDP. It would also be the symbol of his meteoric rise in the slippery world of power. Not bad for a man who, just recently, spent over two decades as a tough soldier but has now turned a democrat completely.

Indeed, when viewed closely, this historic event is also the reward of hard work and steadfastness. And consistency, too! Governor Kefas, who before becoming the executive governor of the state, was the party chairman, has sown acorns that are now growing into political oaks. Quietly and quickly assimilating the rule of the game, Governor Kefas guided the PDP to a resounding victory in the state in a very challenging transitional election. It was a testimony to his sagacity that he piloted the PDP in Taraba at a most crucial moment of its history. He had to battle both internal and external demons to secure the state.

No doubt, Taraba state has always been a PDP state. It’s very political DNA attests to this. But it is the Kefas era that has steadily solidified the hold of the party on the state – makingTaraba the most “PDP state” in the country today. His careful planning has eliminated deep-seated animosity amongst party leaders, breaking barriers. In a short period, he has been able to unify the party, rebrand it, and market it to the national stage.

Today, PDP in Taraba state has become a behemoth, dwarfing opposition elements. It is doubtful if any party can compete with it in any coming elections. What is more, Governor Kefas himself has continued to play central roles in the fortunes of the party at the national level. Apart from his advisory roles and his mediating efforts, Governor Kefas has participated in PDP’s electoral victories in many elections. He was the chairman of the campaign team that led Bayelsa state to victory.

Consequently, his fame has grown in the political firmament of the country. He is now a well sought-after, power broker. His colleagues are at ease with him as a peace maker, deal maker, and a decent friend in the cutthroat arena of power politics. Governor kefas can be trusted to deliver. Soft spoken and affable, his colleagues appreciate his vibrancy, attention to details and propriety.

The meeting in Jalingo is, therefore, befitting and timeous. Taraba PDP has earned this! The state itself is experiencing a new burst of good governance and massively improved security to guarantee an atmosphere for deliberations. It would also be a period for Governor Agbu Kefas, at a personal level, to yet again put in full display his legendary wisdom and friendship, which is earning him more fans across the political spectrum.

Bello is the Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications to Governor Kefas