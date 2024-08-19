Gov. Makinde Refunds N143m Insurance Premiums Deducted From Pensioners

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has refunded the sum of N148 million deducted in 2023 from pensioners as premium for health insurance.

Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA), Dr Sola Akande disclosed this in Ibadan, where he said the governor had returned that fund to his agency.

“On Tuesday, we were able to have a ceremonial presentation of that refund. I can say now that pensioners have gradually been receiving their refund for 2023.

“I can say that the local government pensions’ board has refunded to various local governments the N4,000 deducted from primary school teachers.

“I can say that about eight LGAs have sent their list, because we asked the heads of local governments to forward the details of the deductions from pensioners in their various local governments.

“So, we reconciled with our own document and they let us know the account to remit into,” he said.

According to Akande, the eight local governments will get their refund on Monday.

“We are waiting on state pensions’ board to send the deduction package per pensioner, and the refund will be made,” he added.

The OYSHIA boss commended Governor Makinde for his commitment to the health of residents through the agency.

