Our Decision On Fuel Price Hike Will Be People-oriented – Gov. Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that the decision his administration would take on the recent fuel price-hike in the country will be people-oriented.

He said such a decision would also put into consideration the interest of the economy of the state.

The governor who stated this in his monthly newsletter titled “The Business of Governance”, said he is refreshed, adding that “My four-week vacation ends this Friday, so I’m back on the grind on Monday.

“Let me start this email by thanking our acting governor, His Excellency, Barrister Bayo Lawal, for holding the fort in my absence and ensuring that the wheel of governance continued moving.

“I also thank all those who sent prayers, responding to my last two emails. I am indeed returning refreshed and ready to continue to do the work you elected me to do.

“I know that there are some pending decisions that need to be taken, especially with the recent increase in the price of fuel.

“You can rest assured that whatever decisions we take will be in the best interests of our people and the Oyo State economy.”

The governor also stated that he would be back to flag off some new projects and commission some others.

He, however, said he would be keeping the projects to his chest.

“I am looking forward to a few projects we will be flagging off and commissioning this October in the agribusiness and tourism space.

“I am not about to let the cat completely out of the bag, but I can assure you that they are projects that we all will be proud of,” he stated.

Makinde, who talked about the book he said he started reading for the month said, “I started reading a book this month and I will be leaving you with it.

“The book is titled, ‘The Situation Room – The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis,’ written by George Stephanopoulos. As usual, I will be sharing my thoughts on it in the coming weeks.

“I always like to close my emails on a high note these days. May we never lose real hope.”

