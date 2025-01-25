Connect with us

Gov Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Ten New Ferries

Published

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will unveil 10 ferries to enhance transportation in his bid to boost the socioeconomic development of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, disclosed this on Friday at the Joint Citizens Media Engagement Forum, in Lagos.

According to him, the unveiling of the 10 ferries will take the total number of ferries to 25 the governor has unveiled so far.

Omotosho said the “ferries are very good compared to any ferry that you can find anywhere in the world; these ferries were built by our young engineers.

“They are ferries that do not just stand as means of transportation but also as a symbol of what is possible in Nigeria.”

The commissioner praised media organisations in the state for giving necessary feedback to the citizens and the state government.

On tourism, he said that the state government was taking steps towards ensuring that ‘Detty December’ would get bigger and better.

“You have seen how things went in Lagos during the Yuletide. Today, Lagos is an example of how the world should celebrate the end of the year,.

“From October, up to early January, there was one festivity or the other in Lagos. Everybody has been talking about Detty December,” he said.

Omotosho added that while Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated about 35 roads and five bridges across the state, Lagosians should expect more from the government.

