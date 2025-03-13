GOV. UMO ENO’S BOLD VISION FOR ORON: RESTORING ITS MARITIME GLORY – By Richard Okon

Oron, a town with a deep-rooted maritime heritage, is set to reclaim its position as Nigeria’s premier coastal trade and transportation hub, thanks to the visionary leadership of Governor Umo Eno. For decades, Oron’s maritime industry thrived, serving as a crucial gateway for fishing, trade, and intercontinental transport. However, infrastructural decay and shifting economic dynamics eroded its prominence. Now, with Governor Umo Eno’s unwavering commitment, Oron is on the brink of a remarkable transformation. A rebirth that will redefine the blue economy landscape of Akwa Ibom State and beyond.

At the heart of this transformation is the construction of a world-class Oron Maritime Hub, a project that promises to rejuvenate and expand the town’s economic potential. The initiative, spearheaded by Gov. Umo Eno as part of his ARISE Agenda developmental blueprint for Akwa Ibom State, is being executed by Bulletin Construction Company. Set for completion in August, it is designed to integrate state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring Oron’s place as a strategic maritime hub.

The new hub will feature:

A modern terminal building to efficiently handle passengers and cargo.

Expansive storage facilities, including warehouses, dry storage, and solar-powered cold rooms, to support the fishing industry and ensure the preservation of perishable goods.

A new cargo jetty, ferry jetty, and Joint Task Force jetty to improve cargo movement, passenger transportation, and security patrols across the waterways.

Shoreline embankment protection using the sheet piling method to prevent erosion and safeguard the investment.

A modern motor park to facilitate easy transport connectivity for commuters and logistics operators.

Access roads to ensure the smooth movement of goods and people within the facility.

A Maritime Joint Force Outpost to enhance security operations in the region.

14 new patrol gunboats already presented to the Navy and security agencies to reinforce safety across the waterways.

A boat repair workshop to provide maintenance services for maritime operators.

A one-pump fuel dump to support marine operations.

Car and lorry parks to facilitate access to maritime services while reducing congestion.

Fencing and gatehouses to ensure security and controlled access to the facility.

Beyond its economic and security benefits, the Oron Maritime Hub is also designed to be a major tourist attraction, unlocking the region’s leisure and hospitality potential. The project also includes:

A floating bar, offering a unique waterfront experience where visitors can enjoy the coastal scenery while relaxing over refreshments.

Customer recreational sit-outs and an event stand, creating a vibrant atmosphere for social gatherings, live performances, and cultural activities.

An upgraded sand beach, making Oron a prime destination for relaxation, water sports, and beachfront entertainment.

This bold initiative will significantly boost Akwa Ibom’s blue economy, unlocking new streams of revenue through trade, logistics, tourism, and security enhancement. The maritime sector is a vital driver of economic growth, and with this investment, Oron will not only serve as a major maritime hub but also attract investors and tourists, create thousands of jobs, and position Akwa Ibom as a key player in Nigeria’s maritime industry.

In furtherance of this vision, the Akwa Ibom State Government has also partnered with the Nigerian Navy Naval Shipyard to construct a luxury passenger ferry, a move that will revolutionize water transport by offering safe, comfortable, and efficient movement for passengers. The ferry, expected to be completed later this year, complements the governor’s broader strategy of revitalizing the sector.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Umo Eno reflected on the rich history of Oron’s water transport system and his personal connection to it:

“We can’t forget the fun of the ferry trips from here to Calabar. As a young boy living with my grandmother and schooling in Eket, we would look forward to the experience of coming here.”

His words echoed the deep nostalgia and commitment behind this transformative project.

The vision for Oron’s resurgence has been widely embraced, with Bishop Etim Ante declaring, “Oron will become the Singapore of Nigeria,” a comparison that underscores the vast economic potential this project holds.

Similarly, Hon. Martins Esin praised the scale and ambition of the initiative, stating, “This project is multifaceted and has an international appeal.”

Traditional rulers and stakeholders alike have hailed the governor’s vision, commending his love for the Oron people and his determination to restore the town’s maritime glory. Their support further underscores the significance of this undertaking, not just for Oron but for the entire state and country.

Governor Umo Eno has proven that leadership is not just about occupying a position but delivering tangible results. His administration’s A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, which focuses on:

Agricultural revolution, Tourism, and Environmental Management, Rural Development, Women and Youth Empowerment, Infrastructural Maintenance and Advancement, Security Management, Quality Education and Healthcare Management, Economic, Industrial, and Social advancement, is a testament to his vision of a prosperous Akwa Ibom State. By restoring Oron’s maritime prominence, he is not only rewriting history but also delivering on his campaign promises, ticking all the boxes on the ARISE Agenda while securing the future of generations to come.

When completed, the Oron Maritime Hub will stand as an enduring legacy of purposeful governance, one that speaks to the power of vision, strategic planning, and decisive action. Governor Umo Eno is not just leading; he is building a future where Akwa Ibom thrives on the strength of its natural advantages. Oron’s lost glory is being restored, and with this transformative project, the waves of prosperity will soon return to its shores.

Richard Okon, MCILT (UK), is a logistics and transport professional and Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on New/Digital Media.