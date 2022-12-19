Governor Orders Arrest of DSS Officer for Shooting APC Supporter

Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State, yesterday, ordered the immediate arrest of a Directorate of State Services (DSS) personnel for shooting a 22-year-old in Bojude, Kwami Local Council, Daily Trust reports.

Victim of the alleged accidental discharge had joined hundreds of villagers, who trooped out to receive the campaign train of the governor in the locality.

According to eyewitness, the boy, on seeing the governor’s convoy, joined his friends and other All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in jubilation, oblivious that he was beside a DSS personnel whose carelessness would cost him his leg.

According to The Guardian, the DSS personnel’s gun went off and hit the young man in the leg. The victim reportedly fell down, writhing in pains.

This, however, brewed anger from the youths who shouted: “Bamayi” (we don’t like.) It took the efforts of the governor’s Aide de Camp (ADC) and the Chief Security Officer (CSO), Government House, to calm the rampaging youths.

While addressing the crowd, Governor Yahaya ordered that the DSS personnel be arrested and investigated. He also directed that the victim be taken to the hospital on the bill of the state government.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.