Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Governor Orders Arrest of DSS Officer for Shooting APC Supporter

Published

Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State, yesterday, ordered the immediate arrest of a Directorate of State Services (DSS) personnel for shooting a 22-year-old in Bojude, Kwami Local Council, Daily Trust reports.

Victim of the alleged accidental discharge had joined hundreds of villagers, who trooped out to receive the campaign train of the governor in the locality.

According to eyewitness, the boy, on seeing the governor’s convoy, joined his friends and other All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in jubilation, oblivious that he was beside a DSS personnel whose carelessness would cost him his leg.

According to The Guardian, the DSS personnel’s gun went off and hit the young man in the leg. The victim reportedly fell down, writhing in pains.

This, however, brewed anger from the youths who shouted: “Bamayi” (we don’t like.) It took the efforts of the governor’s Aide de Camp (ADC) and the Chief Security Officer (CSO), Government House, to calm the rampaging youths.

While addressing the crowd, Governor Yahaya ordered that the DSS personnel be arrested and investigated. He also directed that the victim be taken to the hospital on the bill of the state government.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Lady Who Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Identified as DSS Staff

The lady who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon Thursday afternoon has been identified as Adetutu Adedokun, a staff of the Department of State Services...

November 11, 2022

News

FG Detains 35 Suspected ISWAP Fighters, Tension Heightens

A joint operation launched by the Department of State Services, the National Intelligence Agency, the police and other security agencies has successfully dismantled a...

October 28, 2022

News

Abuja-Kano Train Hostage Negotiator, Mamu, Arrested in Egypt

The initial negotiator for the release of the abducted Kaduna-bound Train passangers kidnapped on March 28, 2022, Malam Tukur Mamu, has been arrested in...

September 7, 2022

News

Owo Church Attack: Military, DSS Operatives Apprehend 2 More Suspects

The Defence Headquarters has announced the arrest of two additional suspects in connection with the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church Owo...

August 11, 2022

Copyright ©