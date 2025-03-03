Group Raises Alarm Over Plot to Frustrate Dangote, Other Local Refineries from Meeting Consumption Demand

A group, the Concerned Nigerians, has raised concerns about an alleged plot to stop the supply of crude oil to domestic refineries, including the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria.

According to the group, a cabal within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is working with importers of fake petrol to deny local refineries of crude oil supply.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Obinna Francis, this plot, if successful, would have far-reaching consequences, including creating a shortage of refined products, which would force the country to import fuel.

The Concerned Nigerians believes that this plot is driven by a desire to return Nigeria to the era of petrol importation and the reintroduction of subsidies.

“We are shocked that the cabal in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is working with importers of fake petrol to deny local refineries of crude oil supply,” Francis said.

“Such a sinister plot can only be driven by a desire for Nigeria to return to the era of petrol importation and even the reintroduction of subsidy. This is because cutting off crude oil supply to domestic refineries is a recipe for creating a shortage of refined products, which the country would be forced to import.

“We understand that members of this cabal are upset that they could no longer afford the life they were addicted to as their illicit businesses have been cut off by Mr President’s successful reforms and positive development in the sector. However, they cannot continue to undermine our collective wellbeing for their own decadent choices.

“The members of the cabal, working through certain officials of NNPCL, have been manipulating their colleagues in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), which has responsibility for overseeing the supply of crude oil to refineries in Nigeria.

“Their plot includes sabotaging exploration and distribution infrastructure to justify the planned refusal to cut off crude supplies. This unholy alliance has the support of individuals who have been angling for a regime change.

“Our suspicion is that while the NNPCL/NUPRC cabal pursue the monetary gains of truncating the steady supply of refined products, their political wing anticipates that a disruption in refining capacity would lead to petrol scarcity, drive fuel prices up and hike food prices with the attendant anger against the government of the day. Their desire is to weaponize such public anger into anti-government protests that would bring the administration down.”

The group is calling on the President and the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure that no one in NNPCL, NUPRC, or any other connected agency undermines the achievements recorded in the sector.

They also expressed concern that if this plot is not stopped, it would undo all the gains made in the implementation of economic reforms and plunge the country into an economic crisis.

