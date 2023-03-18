Connect with us

Guber Poll: IGP Deploys Surveillance Helicopter, Others To Kano

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has deployed surveillance helicopter and other operational vehicles to Kano state to ensure hitch-free exercise in the state.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel who confirmed the deployment in a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna also said it has received Anti-riot equipments as well as additional manpower to ensure adequate security during the exercise.

CP Gumel however said with the boost the command is fully prepared as arrangements have been concluded for ensuring a peaceful election process in the state.

According to the statement, “The Kano State Police Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police for the 2023 Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel received a Police Air-wing Surveillance Helicopter, additional Manpower, Operational Vehicles and Anti-riot equipment deployed to the State by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, ahead of March 18 Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections, today, 17th March 2023.

“The command is fully prepared and arrangements have been concluded for ensuring a peaceful election process,” the statement however reads.

Related

News

Naira Redesign: Buhari Out To Truncate Democracy – Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has alleged that the naira redesign policy of President Muhammadu Buhari is aimed at truncating Nigeria’s democracy, Daily...

February 17, 2023

News

Drama as ex-wife married off daughter without father’s consent

There was a mild drama in Kano after a resident of the state, one Alhaji Muhammad, decided to take his ex-wife to court for...

December 28, 2022

News

We’ll Win Kano By Hook or Crook – APC Chairman

The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Abbas, on Wednesday, said the party would capture the state in the forthcoming governorship...

November 24, 2022

News

IGP Dismisses Corporal Over Assault, Disobedience to Order

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has dismissed Corporal Opeyemi Kadiri attached to Dolphin Division Headquarters, Lagos Police Command for gross misconduct, disobedience...

August 13, 2022

