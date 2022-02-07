Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest in Kaduna, Kill Aide
A Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Joseph Shekari, was abducted in the parish house located in Chawai, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State Sunday night, Daily Trust reports.
It was gathered that his aide, Mr Sati Musa, from the Irigwe extraction, was shot dead by the abductors who stormed the house around 11pm.
Musa, 20 years old, is a student of St. Monica’s Secondary School Ikulu-Pari Chawai who is preparing for the WAEC.
A source from the Community disclosed that when they called the priest’s number Monday morning, the abductors demanded the ransom of N60 million for his release.
It is reported that terrorists and other criminals are closing in on Kaduna metropolis amid increasing attacks and abductions in towns and villages close to the state capital.
Hundreds of people who left their homes in far-flung areas due to persistent attacks by the terrorists popularly called bandits or kidnappers in search of peace in communities near Kaduna metropolis revealed that the attackers have continued to trail them.
Many villages and homes have been attacked and people abducted in recent times, thereby heightening fears that the miscreants are becoming more daring.
