Hanifa: Aisha Buhari Visits Kano, Says Justice Must Prevail

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari on Wednesday evening visited Kano State to commiserate with the government, families and the people of the state over the loss of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar and the famous cleric, late Ahmad Bamba, Daily Trust reports.

In a press briefing held at the state government house, Aisha said she is purposely on a private visit to register her condolence in person with the two families.

“I am here on a private visit to commiserate with the governor of Kano and his wife; the emir of Kano and the good people of the state over the loss of Sheik Ahmad Bamba and also the innocent Hanifa Abubakar. We hope and pray that justice will be done for her.

“As a mother, I have children and grandchildren already in primary school. They trust their teachers so much and so do we too. So, in a situation whereby our children are not safe in their schools, that means society has become something else. I think the punishment should be done in other to satisfy all the matters in Nigeria.”

While thanking her for the visit, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje assured the first lady that justice will surely prevail.

“Hanifa is our daughter and that of Nigerians. We are concerned and we are happy about the visit all the way from Abuja. Even when the event took place, you made a press statement that you hope the government will take appropriate measures to see that the culprits are brought to book.”

