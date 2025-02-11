Hardship: Most Govs Live Permanently In Abuja, NLC Laments

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday lamented that most governors abandon their states and live permanently in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, while the people they were supposed to govern are facing hardship.

President of the NLC, Mr. Joe Ajaero, stated this in what appeared to be a town hall meeting with workers at the NLC Secretariat, Lokoja, Kogi State.

The NLC leadership is in Kogi State to deliver and commission 10 Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, buses provided to the state chapter of the congress to ease transportation problems.

The town hall meeting was organised primarily for the workers to present their problems and demands to the NLC leadership, so the matters could be taken to the governor.

Ajaero, who noted that the leadership had visited five zones, regretted that the governors were always absent, having travelled to Abuja.

While stressing that workers were feeling the heat of the harsh economic realities, with the high cost of living, Ajaero said for government to contemplate increasing tariff on telecom, was pushing workers too far.

He said the leadership would take to the governor the problems and demands workers reeled out, even as he said of the five zones visited, it was only in one the governor was around.

Ajaero said: “However, there is a problem we are having in trends because most governors are now living permanently in Abuja. We have moved to about five zones, Kogi is about the fifth zone. We have met governors in only one state. Each time you go there, they are in Abuja and this is affecting governance.

“I think we should be able to manage the center and the units, so people will have the feeling of democracy, the dividend of democracy, so that people can talk to their leaders.

“So if we capture all these things, the information you are going to give us will be conditional if the governor is around. If he’s around, we will convey your information to him. If he’s not around, whosoever he’s going to send, we pass it to him.”

He said that Kogi State was strategic to the Congress because it had union leaders as governor and deputy, adding that Governor Usman Ododo was one of his officials in Niger State and the deputy, an official of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT.

He said: “So, we want to make this as a town hall meeting to listen to you to know what has been done and what has not been done properly, so we take it to them.

“To us, it is like home coming. We want to come and interact with them to find out whether they are doing those things we are criticising others for.”

On the proscription of labour unions in state-owned tertiary institutions by Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration, the NLC President, who expressed surprise that such thing exists in the state, said the state government lacked the right to proscribe unions under the exclusive legislative list.

He said: “Let me say here, union practice falls under the Exclusive Legislative List in the Constitution. No governor has powers to ban them, you don’t ban what you don’t have control over. Unions are registered nationally by the registrar of trade unions. For administrative convenience, they may choose to have branches in states, so what are you now banning?”

Earlier, the workers told the NLC President that over 10 years, the Kogi State Polytechnics, Kogi State University, the State Colleges of Education, Technology and Nursing had been under proscription by the state government.

Other demands workers wanted the intervention of the NLC were non- implementation of annual salary increase, non-provision of housing for workers, as well as shortage of teachers in primary and junior secondary schools, among others.

