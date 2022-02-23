How Can a Party Struggling to Hold Convention Rule Nigeria? – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has said the inability of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct its national convention shows why the country “is in a terrible situation”, Daily Trust reports.

Addressing the PDP women leaders from the 36 states of the country at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja on Tuesday, Ayu said a “party that cannot hold a convention, how can they lead the country.”

He said the APC has failed and the time had come for Nigerians to rally around the PDP to rescue the country from its present woes.

Ayu said, “After the meeting here, the PDP women leader will be going around the zones and possibly states to talk to the ordinary women, we don’t have time, we need to work hard and work faster because we want to take this party back to its winning ways.

“Nigerians have suffered under this clueless administration, they cannot even hold a party convention. A party that cannot hold a convention, how can they rule this country. They can’t and that is why the country is suffering because the party has no leadership.

“It is a contraption that has taken us back fifty years. A party that cannot hold a single convention. Check the history of the PDP and see how every one of our conventions has been a success. Nigerians have to look at the party that is organised with a proper leadership that will produce a president that will work with a cabinet which fifty per cent will be women.”

Addressing the women, Professor Stella Effah, the PDP woman leader, stated that the purpose of the gathering was to see how the women could put themselves together to restore hope.

“We have found ourselves in a terrible situation and people are calling on the PDP to come and rescue Nigeria. We as women must come out and play our part to rescue the country. We are not going to seat down in our comfort zone as it used to be, we must come out of our homes and zones and join forces to rebuild this country,” she said.

