How Fani-Kayode Paid Me N820,000 For ‘Forged’ Medical Report – Witness

The second prosecution witness in an alleged forgery case involving Mr Femi Fani-Kayode has given her testimony at the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Channels Television reports.

Abidat Bukola who appeared before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe on Friday narrated how Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, allegedly gave her N820,000 to procure four forged medical reports.

The witness who described herself as a media practitioner testified that at different times, Fani-Kayode paid her the sums of N120,000, N150,000, N250,000 and N300,000 for the forged medical reports.

She also claimed that the former minister dictated what the content of the medical reports should be.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Fani-Kayode before the court on a 12-count charge of procurement of a ‘fabricated’ medical report and use of the false document.

The anti-graft agency had specifically accused him of procuring one Dr Ogieva Oziegbe to issue the fake medical report, which he allegedly tendered before the Federal High Court where he was standing trial before Justice Daniel Osiagor for money laundering.

But the former minister pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Bukola told the court that she used her Samsung phone to communicate with the defendant and the phone is currently with the EFCC.

At this stage, Justice Abike-Fadipe adjourned the matter to enable the prosecution to present and tender the phone in evidence.

Before the second witness testified, the first prosecution witness, Bassey Amah had concluded his testimony under cross-examination from the lead defence counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Norrison Quakers.

Through the witness, Quakers had tendered a Certified True Copy of his hospital’s identity card, and it was thereafter admitted in evidence as Exhibit P2.

The lawyer stated during cross-examination that on the said ID card, the witness was identified as Assistant Chief Medical Record Officer while he told the Court that he was the head of the hospital’s Medical Record Unit.

Under re-examination by the lead prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, the witness clarified that what was on the ID card was his rank and that by designation, he was the Head of the Medical Record Unit.

Further proceedings in the trial have been adjourned till April 8.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.