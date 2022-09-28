How My Successor, Other Leaders Will Emerge in 2023 — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that his administration will conduct a good transition process through which a new set of political leaders will emerge in the 2023 general elections, Daily Trust reports.

The president spoke on Tuesday while receiving letters of credence from ambassadors and high commissioners of six countries at the State House, Abuja.

The ambassadors and high commissioners of the Republic of India, Mr Gangadharan Balasubramanian; Germany, Mrs Annett Gunther; Sudan, Mr Mohamed Yousif Ibrahim Abdelmannan; Democratic Republic of Congo, Mrs Gerengbo Yakivu Pascaline; State of Palestine, Abdullah M.A. Abu Shawesh and The Kingdom of Netherlands, Mr Willem Wouter Plomp, presented their Letters of Credence to President Buhari.

“I am highly optimistic that we will conduct a good transition process at the end of which a new set of political leaders will freely emerge.

“You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria at very interesting political period as Nigeria’s national elections are due in February 2023. I want to state again, as I did just a few days ago at the UN General Assembly, that we remain committed to free and fair elections,’’ he said.

The president urged respect for divergent cultures and opinions, while upholding the unity of the country.

He told the diplomats that Nigeria’s strength remained in its diversity, and that the constant differences in positions further signpost a strong democratic culture.

Buhari called for more collectiveness in tackling some of the challenges faced by nations, adding that the climatic, economic and security concerns could only be solved through shared vision, skills and efforts.

On behalf of the diplomats, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria assured President Buhari of the full support of their countries, especially as Nigeria counts down to the 2023 elections.

