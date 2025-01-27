I Feed From Rent Paid For Kaduna House – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he sustains himself through rental income from one of his two houses in Kaduna State, emphasising the importance of transparency and accountability in public office.

Speaking at an All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting held on January 25 at the Presidential Banquet Hall of Katsina State’s Government House, Buhari stated that he refrained from enriching himself illicitly during his presidency, asserting that Nigeria’s complexities make governance a significant challenge.

In his remarks delivered in Hausa, Buhari revealed that he owns only three houses: one in his hometown of Daura in Katsina State, and two in Kaduna State.

He shared that one of the Kaduna property has been rented out, and the income supports his day-to-day living expenses.

“After my eight years as a civil president, I have only three houses; one in Daura and two in Kaduna. I have given one out for renting where I get money for feeding,” he stated.

Buhari noted that many Nigerians do not fully grasp the complexities of leading a diverse country like Nigeria and often place blame on leaders during or after their tenure.

“Nigeria is a difficult country to govern, but most Nigerians are unaware. You will not understand the complexities of leadership and the country itself until you find yourself in the administrative position of the country,” he said.

The former president remarked that he is in better health and a more relaxed state since leaving office.

“I look much better and healthier now than when I was the president of the country.

“Anybody that sees me now acknowledges that I look better than before,” Buhari said with a tone of relief.

He reiterated his commitment to serving without corruption during his presidency, affirming that no one could accuse him of illicit enrichment while in office.

The APC caucus meeting was part of preparations for the forthcoming local government elections in Katsina State.

