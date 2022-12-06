I Will Privatise Refineries, Set Up $10 Billion Funds For Youths – Atiku

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has pledged to privatise the nation’s refineries if elected as President next year, Channels Television reports.

The PDP candidate who spoke on Monday during PDP’s presidential rally in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, said he will earmark $10 billion from the refinery sales to empower the small and medium-scale enterprises of young Nigerians.

He identified the refineries to be sold as the Port Harcourt refinery, Warri refinery, and Kaduna refinery which have not been functioning for years now.

“I am going to set aside $10 billion so that we can empower our young men and women in small and medium enterprises,” he said.

“People are asking me where am I going to get $10 billion? If I privatise Port Harcourt refinery, Warri refinery, Kaduna refinery, I am going to get the money.”

While asking the mammoth Lagos residents to vote in the PDP government next year, the former Vice President pledged that his administration will restructure Africa’s most populous nation.

In doing so, he promised to allocate more powers and resources to both state and local governments, asking the people to hold their leaders accountable.

The PDP candidate warned the people of Lagos against returning the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to power at both in the state and federal levels.

According to him, “a single family has ruled the state for 23 years,” although he did not specifically mention any name.

“The Federal government built the third mainland bridge, Agege motor road, and other road infrastructures in the state, the APC govt is lying to you about developing Lagos.

“It is time for you to liberate yourself from a family govt in power for over 23 years, by voting Jandor as your governor.”

