‘I Wish Musicians Supported Nollywood’ – Actor Timini Egbuson

Nollywood star Timini Egbuson has suggested that musicians do not support the Nigerian film industry as much as actors promote their music.

Expressing his thoughts on social media, the actor voiced his desire for stronger backing from the music industry.

“[I] really wish musicians supported Nollywood the way we support their music but that’s a conversation for another day,” he wrote on his X handle on Sunday.

The Nigerian film and music industries have long been interconnected, with numerous musicians appearing in Nollywood films and several actors venturing into music.

Some actresses have also been featured as video vixens in music videos, further blurring the lines between both entertainment sectors.

Despite this synergy, Egbuson’s remarks highlight an ongoing conversation about the level of support between both industries.

