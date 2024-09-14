I Won’t Support Fubara In My Political Life Again – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Friday vowed that he wouldn’t support Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in his political life again.

He stated this during in an interview accusing the governor of lying against him.

“I will never support Fubara in my political life again,” Wike said. “Anybody knows me, it’s not about me. People laboured to put up a structure.

“People laboured, you wouldn’t have even taken the 50th position. I sacrificed to talk to the Ogonis, I sacrificed to talk to several other people that let us go this way.

“You turned it that I am asking for N50 billion, N100 billion. You turned up lies against me, I brought you up, put you here. Today, I turned to be over demanding.”

Political Structure

During the show, the former Rivers governor emphasised the need for political structure to be preserved and maintained.

Wike accused his successor of denying that he rose through a platform, describing Fubara’s action as being unfair.

“In every political family, you run election under people and people believe that we are all together. We must have to keep our political structure.

“There is nobody that has ever said that you will kill your… Your rose through somewhere, why do you deny it? It’s unfair and you want me to sit down,” he stated.

When asked about his demands to Fubara, the FCT Minister said he only told the governor not to abandon the people that toiled hard for him to get to that position.

He added, “We are all humans, ingratitude is bad, it doesn’t matter what anybody can label it.”

Rivers State has been embroiled in crisis after a strained relationship between Governor Fubara and Wike, his erstwhile political godfather and former governor of the state.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), currently serves as a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister under President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the height of the crisis last year, 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly dumped the PDP for the APC. The lawmakers, led by the Speaker, are loyal to Wike and accused Governor Fubara of starving them of funds.

The lawmakers have also been having a strained relationship with the governor and attempted to impeach him in the heat of the political crisis in the state before President Bola Tinubu intervened and invited the feuding parties to Abuja which gave birth to an eight-point resolution.

