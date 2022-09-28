Igbos Would Be President When I Leave Office – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has said the Igbos can only become President after he must have completed his tenure.

Atiku also vowed to priorities developmental projects in Southeast and other regions when elected, saying that any project in any State is a favour to Nigeria.

Atiku, who was addressing Southeast PDP stakeholders in Enugu on Tuesday, said: “I am the stepping stone for Igbos to become President of Nigeria”.

The PDP candidate, who maintained that he would win the 2023 presidential polls, said his great relationship with the Igbos would continue until they assume the presidency after his tenure.

“I’ve had close relationship with the Igbos and this influenced my choices of Senator Ben Obi and Mr. Peter Obi as my running mates in my two previous outings as presidential candidate. Again, I have chosen another great Igbo here (Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa) for the third time as my running mate.

“I have three Igbo children and I am saying this for the very first time in public. So, my relationship with Ndigbo did not start today,” Atiku said.

While promising to prioritise projects in Southeast, Atiku took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress(APC)-led administration for segregating some parts of the country with the paucity of projects.

“The second Niger bridge in Onitsha is not a favour to the Southeast, rather it is or should be seen as a favour to Nigeria. This is because it is not only the people of the Southeast that use the bridge,” Atiku said.

He also expressed concern over the ongoing sit-at-home in the region which he said had dealt a big blow to the economy of the region and the country at large, calling on elders in the region to speak out against it.

He said his administration would pay close attention to tackling insecurity, economic and other challenges bedeviling the country.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.