Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ihedioha, Irona, Ikenga Request Shift Till Tuesday On Invitation By Police

Published

The Ex-Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, former Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, and the House of Representative member-elect for Ideato Federal constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, have pleaded with the Imo state police command to shift the date of earlier invitation from March 3, 2023, to March 21, 2023, Vanguard reports.

It was gathered from the command on Thursday that Ihedioha and the two others made the request in a letter addressed to the Imo police headquarters in Owerri.

A source from the command said Some of the reasons surrounding the Ihedioha’s letter was to enable them prepare and participate actively in the this week Saturday elections.

Ihedioha and others were invited by the police to come and answer questions on the alleged murder, kidnapping, and arson cases in the state.

It should be recalled that the command in letter dated March 13, 2023 addressed to the Imo state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Charles Ugwuh, requested him (Ugwuh) to produce the above-mentioned persons.

It stated: “The office of State Intelligence Bureau, Imo State Police Command, state Headquarters Owerri, is investigating the above-underlined case involving some prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State chapter.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command requests you come along with the following persons, Emeka Ihedioha, Ugochinyere Ikenga Imo, Gerald Irona, to interview the commissioner of police, through the officer in charge of State Intelligence Bureau, Owerri, date: Thursday, March 16, 2023, Time 10:00 prompt.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Pensioners Protest in Imo Over Unpaid Pension Arrears

Scores of pensioners in Imo State on Tuesday protested over unpaid pensions and gratuities owed them by the state government. This is just as...

June 23, 2020

News

Imo Verdict: PDP Accuses Supreme Court of Endorsing Electoral Fraud

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the verdict of the Supreme Court on the review of its judgment on the Imo state governorship...

March 4, 2020

News

Let’s Develop Imo Together, Uzodinma Tells Opposition After Supreme Court Verdict

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has called on members of the opposition party in the state to join the movement to make the...

March 4, 2020

News

JUST IN | Supreme Court Maintains Verdict on Imo Election, Affirms Uzodinma as Governor

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has upheld its earlier decision, which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and declared Hope Uzodinma...

March 3, 2020

Copyright ©