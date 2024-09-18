In Edo Peter Obi’s Hypocrisy Comes Full Circle.

All over the world politics comes with certain incontrovertible demands and such demands are more strident in democracies. There are calls/demands for Competency, Capacity, Commitment to the common good, Credibility and Character, and there are those of Justice, Equity, Fairness and Inclusiveness. Even in the recent choice of Tim Walz as Vice Presidential candidate to Kamala Harris over Josh Shapiro, the fact that Kamala Harris is married to a Jewish American, and that Josh Shapiro the Governor of Pennsylvania is Jewish was a deciding factor.

In Peter Obi’s 2022/2023 Presidential Campaign Council, there was the reflection of balance on account of Religion and Region. Even the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria acknowledges the Federal Character normative. For the reflection of Justice, Equity, Fairness and Inclusiveness in his Campaign Council, Peter Obi chose someone from the South West as Campaign DG, Doyin Okupe, even when he became muddled in some ex-convict controversy and excused himself, Peter Obi did not elevate Eseloke Obaze the Deputy DG to DG but still insisted on another Yoruba man Dr Akin Oshotokun as his replacement. But for Partisanship such deep values that work for balance means nothing anymore to Peter Gregory Obi.. What more defines hypocrisy?

When Peter Obi wanted to appoint a Lead Spokesperson for his campaign, he had better orators and proficient Speakers in Kenneth Okonkwo and Dele Farotinmi, but he chose Dr. Yunusa Tanko because he wanted a reflection of Religion and Region, he wanted a sense of balance and inclusion. What he considered right for his campaign, he doesn’t consider right for Edo State. What more defines insincerity?

Peter Obi’s candidacy was endorsed by the South South Forum PANDEF, it was endorsed by Afenifere, it was endorsed by The Middle Belt Forum, and by Ohanaeze all on the call for Justice, Equity, Fairness and Inclusion. Peter Obi cannot deny that. Why does he not think that Edo Central deserves Equity, Justice and Fairness? Why does Partisanship, or selfish ambition blind him to the call of the Edo People for Justice, Equity and Fairness?

He has been jumping from podiums to platforms in Edo State spewing invectives and spitting on the same values that made him popular in 2022/2023 which was the call for Justice, Equity and Fairness, yes those were the lead issues that got him huge endorsements. He didn’t query the Labour Party when the Party allowed the manipulation of the Labour Party Primaries by Olumide Akpata and Julius Abure against the Candidates from Edo Central. Even when the APC corrected the same error by organizing a fresh Primaries to replace the Edo South Candidate they had earlier chosen with a Candidate from Edo Central. Peter Obi looked the other way, for his personal ambition and comfort, Truth, Justice, Equity Fairness and Inclusiveness can go to blazes.

Peter Obi would ask for no fresh Primaries to replace a candidate of division and exclusion because his ambition matters more to him than the call for Equity, Fairness, Justice and Inclusion in Edo State. He hid behind ‘Olumide Akpata is the Candidate of my Party’ to mock the same reason he left the PDP to the Labour Party. Peter Obi left the PDP when it became obvious that Atiku Abubakar was going to win the PDP Primaries, and he along with his supporters in the PDP thought that it was only fair for Power to shift to the South after Buhari’s 8 years, how come it doesn’t matter to Peter Obi that after 8 years of Godwin Obaseki, Olumide Akpata his Cousin from the same Edo South zone cannot and should not for the sake of Equity, Fairness and Justice be Governor? Is Partisanship more important to Peter Obi than Justice, Equity and Fairness? In Edo, Peter Obi’s insincerity has come to the fore.

We MUST state very clearly that the principles for which we supported Peter Obi in the last election has been consistently betrayed by him. His ambition matters more than the great values we hold dear. Every sincere and genuine Obidient in Edo State believes that the next Governor of Edo State should come from the Edo Central Zone, and not only have we chosen to support Asue Ighodalo who is by far the best and the most competent candidate in the race, his candidacy guarantees Justice, Equity, Fairness and Inclusion.

Citizen Peter Obi has shown wanton hypocrisy and insincerity in his choice of Partisanship over Justice, Equity and Fairness in Edo State. He has thrown under the bus the values that stand him out, however the Edo voters will reject him and his candidate because Edo prides in Justice, Equity and Fairness.

Come September 21, 2024 GO AND VOTE for the Ticket that Guarantees Prosperity for All… Vote for Asue IGHODALO and Osarodion OGIE, it is the most Competent Ticket, and it is the Ticket of Justice, Equity, Fairness and Inclusion.

Signed

Blessing Edobor

Obidients United For Equity, Justice, and Fairness.