INEC Asks IGP To Investigate, Prosecute Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked the Inspector General of Police to investigate and possibly prosecute the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa state, Hudu Yunusa Ari over his action in the supplementary elections in Adamawa state.

The Commission also resolved to ask the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to inform the President who is the appointing authority about the action of the REC.

These formed part of the decision of an emergency meeting id the Commission held on Tuesday at the Commission headquarters in Abuja.

A statement on the Commission’s Twitter handle reads “At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

“The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.

Detailed official statement will follow shortly”.

The Commission said it will issue an official statement on the outcome of the meeting later.

