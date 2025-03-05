INEC Dismisses Reports Of Resuming Voter Registration

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclaimed reports indicating its readiness to recommence the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) on 27th May 2025.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, disclosed this on Tuesday night while reacting to the report.

He said, “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has been drawn to a misleading report making the rounds that we will resume the Continuous Voter Registration CVR and replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards PVCs on 27th May 2025.

“The report is untrue. The Commission has not announced any resumption date for the CVR. We appeal to the public to disregard the false narrative.”

