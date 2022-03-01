INEC: Only 18 Parties Will Take Part in 2023 General Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that only 18 political parties will take part in the 2023 general election, The Nation reports.

The commission said it had closed the window for registration of fresh parties to participate in the polls. It also said the 2023 general election will begin with presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, while the governorship and State Assembly election will hold on March 11. This followed the commission’s publication of Notice of Election.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the commission would not accept or process any new application for the registration of new political parties.

He said: “The commission will not entertain, accept or process any new application for the registration of political parties. The Electoral Act 2022 has shut the window and foreclosed applications by political associations. The 12-month threshold for application is no longer available.

“The commission will process pending applications received before the new law came into force.”

INEC had released the comprehensive timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 polls at the weekend.

In its verified Twitter handle, @inecnigeria, yesterday, it wrote: “And in line with the first activity in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election, the commission hereby publishes the Notice of Election (Form EC 60A) today, Monday, February 28, 2022.”

