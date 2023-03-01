INEC presents Certificates of Return to Tinubu, Shettima

The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented the Certificates of Return to the winner of the 2023 presidential election held on February 25, Bola Tinubu, and his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

The presentation of the CoR was done by the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Wednesday afternoon at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the presidential election results collation.

Tinubu won the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress having polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar who came second by scoring 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi who scored 6,101,533 votes to come third, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso who emerged fourth out of the 18 contenders by scoring 1,496,687 votes.

Accepting the CoR, the President-Elect, who was flanked by his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, reiterated his commitment to the youths and promised to work to make Nigeria better.

Tinubu said, “To you the people, especially the youths, I will work day and night. I will work to the utmost of my ability to make Nigeria better.

“For this to be a victory at all, it cannot simply be a victory for one man or even one party. It must become a victory for all Nigerians who are committed to a greater society.

“To those who did not support me, I ask that you not allow the disappointment of this moment to keep you from realising the historic national progress we can make by joining hands and hearts in common endeavour to pull this nation through.”

The President-Elect called for collaboration from opposition parties and Nigerians, saying, “In a phrase, I am asking you to work with me. I may be the president election but I need you. More importantly, Nigeria needs you.

“My heart and my door are open to you. I ask you to come in so that we may begin the task of rebuilding our national home together, day by day, brick by brick.”

He further added that, “Where there is poverty, let us create prosperity and jobs. Where there is hunger, let us feed the people, chasing hunger from their midst. Where there is now scarcity, let us rediscover abundance. Where there is brutality, may we replace it with brotherhood. Where violence stalks the land, may we establish peace. Where others have erected temples to hatred and bias, may we construct permanent monuments to compassion and abiding affection.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiama, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, former Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi, and a host of other dignitaries graced the occasion amid a mammoth crowd of supporters and party faithful.

