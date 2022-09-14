INEC to Meet Abdulsalami, Others Ahead Campaigns

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will be consulting the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee(NPC) ahead of commencement of campaigns by political parties for the 2023 general elections, The Nation reports.

The former Head of State and respected cleric, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, have been championing peaceful elections through the signing of Peace Accord by candidates and political parties on the platform of the National Peace Committee.

According to the Commission, managing next year’s elections is huge and requires adequate consultations with stakeholders.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, also hinted that the Commission will organise a major discussion on electoral logistics involving logisticians, security agencies, labour unions and other critical stakeholders.

