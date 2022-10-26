Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Insecurity: The Worst Over, Nigeria is Safe, Says Lai Mohammed

Published

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the worst is over as far as insecurity is concerned, Daily Trust reports.

Mohammed stated this at a Ministerial Session at the ongoing UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week.

He added that the military and other security agencies were up to the task of protecting Nigerians and non-citizens.

He said, “I can assure all that our military and other security agencies have continued to do everything possible to secure and protect Nigerians and foreigners living in Nigeria.

“Terrorists have been hard hit and put on the run. Bandits have been decimated and scattered. Our country is safer today than at any time in recent times, thanks to the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform. Nigerians too should continue to be alert but must not panic. Like I said in a recent statement, as far as insecurity is concerned, the worst is over for Nigeria.”

Mohammed also said some media outlets and social media personalities were usually caught spreading unverified information on their platforms just for clickbait and the attendant monetary gain.

“Talking of clickbait, this may be what informed the spread of the supposed security alert issued recently by some foreign embassies in Nigeria.”

“One would imagine that if indeed this kind of security alert was issued, it was for the attention of citizens of the issuing countries in Nigeria. Suddenly, this alert found its way into the media, both new and traditional, thus creating panic in the polity.

“Schools were shut, businesses were closed, travel plans were altered, lives were disrupted. No one cared to find out about the authenticity of these alerts. They just published, got the benefit of massive clickbait and damned the consequences.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

PDP Will Loot Treasury Dry If Given Access to Power Again, Says Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will loot the country’s treasury if the party ever has...

October 6, 2022

News

Worst of Insecurity is Over, Says FG

The Federal Government on Monday said peace and security are returning across Nigeria, noting that the worst of insecurity is over in nation, Punch...

September 5, 2022

News

Lai Mohammed Asks Google to Block ‘Terrorist’ Groups on YouTube

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday asked Google to block terrorists organisations from YouTube, Channels Television reports. He made the request when...

August 5, 2022

News

NBC Fines Trust TV N5 Million Over Documentary on Insecurity

The National Broadcasting Commission has imposed a fine of N5 million on Trust Television Network (Trust TV) over the broadcast of the documentary titled...

August 3, 2022

Copyright ©