Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Insecurity Would Have Worsened In Nigeria Without Buhari – Femi Adesina

Published

The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari said insecurity would have worsened in Nigeria without the President’s input.

Adesina made this statement in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday.

The Presidential spokesperson noted that the Buhari’s administration greatly improved security in Nigeria.

According to Adesina, Buhari surpassed the former President Goodluck Jonathan on security, because Nigeria’s Armed Forces moved from seventh to fourth place rating in Africa.

Adesina said Buhari made Nigeria safer in the past eight years of his administration.

He further explained that Nigeria’s insecurity would have been worse without Buhari’s intervention.

He said, “In 2014, Nigeria’s armed forces were rated seventh in Africa regarding combat readiness and equipment. Today, we are fourth because the President had spent a lot in equipping the military, training and moral boosting.

“Our efforts were windless as, in 2015, the country had four or five serviceable aircraft. Do you know how many scores we have today, including Super Tucano and other sophisticated aircraft?

“In terms of arming the military, this administration has done well because if it did not, by now, Nigeria would have been overrun by so many insecurity challenges, banditry, insurgency and terrorism.

“Yes, it has done well because it would have been worse. As of 2015, how many bombs go off in Abuja daily? Could you go to church without being searched? Would you go to the recreational centre without a bomb detector being used on you? The recreation places were empty.

“You saw the last Sallah about a week ago; you saw durbar, horse riding and other celebrations, even in Borno,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

NEC Suspends Subsidy Removal

The National Economic Council, NEC, has suspended the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The...

2 hours ago

News

Buhari Arrives Army Trooping Ceremony In Field Marshal Rank

President Muhammadu Buhari has participated in the Nigerian Army trooping and presentation of colours parade at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Thursday. Buhari...

3 hours ago

News

Civil Servants Commend Buhari Over Payment Of Perculiar Allowance

Some civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have commended the Federal Government over the payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance...

4 days ago

News

SERAP To Buhari: Probe Missing 149 million Barrels Of Crude Oil in 2019 Or Face Legal Action

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “set up a presidential panel of enquiry to promptly probe the grim...

4 days ago

Copyright ©