Islamic Singer Rukayat Gawat Is Dead

Popular Nigerian Islamic singer, Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso has reportedly passed away.

A cleric, Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah disclosed the news of her demise on his Facebook account on Tuesday morning.

He wrote: “Our Sympathy goes to the family of Ruqayat Gawat for this great lost! May Allah forgive her shortcomings! RUQAYAT GAWAT IS GONE!”

A relative of the singer and the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat also confirmed the passing of Rukayat in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning.

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” Q 2 V 156,” he tweeted.

Quoting the same tweet and sending his condolences, Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Gboyega Akosile said: ““Ina lillahi waina ilaehi rajiun” May the Almighty Allah, who is the giver and taker of life console the family of my dear brothers @Mr_JAGs @tfk_gawat on the demise of our beloved sister, Rukayat.

“May Aljannah firdaus be her permanent home. May Allah grant you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

