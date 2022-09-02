Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jang Floors EFCC as Court Dismisses 17 Charges Against Ex-Plateau Gov

Published

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has discharged and acquitted a former governor of the State, Senator Jonah Jang, who was standing trial for allegedly embezzling the sum of N6.3bn public funds during his tenure as governor, Leadership reports.

Justice Christy Dabup also knocked out all the 17 charges brought against the former governor by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Lagos Court Jails Lawyer for Two Years Over N4 Million Fraud

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has convicted and sentenced a legal practitioner, Taiwo Oreagba, to two...

4 days ago

News

Dariye to Run For Senate After Prison Release

Barring any last-minute change, a former governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye, will declare interest to contest the Plateau Central senatorial seat on...

August 11, 2022

News

BREAKING: Suspended AGF Remanded in Prison Custody Over “190bn Fraud”

A High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the remand of the former Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris, in prison over his...

July 22, 2022

News

$3.5m Fraud: EFCC Extradites FBI-wanted Suspect to US

A wire fraud suspect, Fatade Idowu Olamilekan, on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wanted list was on Thursday, July 14 extradited to the...

July 20, 2022

Copyright ©