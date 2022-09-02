Jang Floors EFCC as Court Dismisses 17 Charges Against Ex-Plateau Gov

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has discharged and acquitted a former governor of the State, Senator Jonah Jang, who was standing trial for allegedly embezzling the sum of N6.3bn public funds during his tenure as governor, Leadership reports.

Justice Christy Dabup also knocked out all the 17 charges brought against the former governor by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.