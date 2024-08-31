Joe Igbokwe I Know, Bayo Onanuga I know, Reno Omokri I Know… Who Is This Amaka?

When a nation loses its soul and its essence insignificant bigots become the discuss of a People and a nation that should otherwise concern itself with the serious job of making leadership responsible and responsive to the People.

When people become largely delusional they seek to exhale bandying debates that divide and gibberish that destroy. They make nitwits and nonentities the subject of national discourse. They make divisive demagoguery centred on creed and clan plausible. They make demonic dichotomies centred on Region and Religion possible. And they enjoy the attendant danse macabre albeit to no good. How Art Thou Fallen, O’ Nigeria!!!

Did they trump the ‘Arise O’ Compatriots’ National Anthem for ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ because they treasure our fault lines? Why the barrage of ethnic baiting and divisive inveigle? What happened to our collective values? Have we lost our essence to politics and politricks? I’m benumbed and befuddled.

Who is this Amaka in Canada? What has the Bini or the Edo People done to her and her ilks to warrant her hate, invectives and nullification? What’s her mission? Does anyone Know this Amake closely? Where is she from? Who is the Puppeteer weaving the tune for Amaka The Puppet, and to what end? Why now, and where is she coming from? Who are her Followers? Is she going to be poisoning the Yoruba and the Bini from her base in Canada, and to what end? Who is beating this silly drum of hate? And who truly believes this poorly choreographed work?

Folks, when are we going to stop this kindergarten predilection for tommyrot, and when are we going to jettison this prevalent penchant for the idiotic and the banal? Are we so naive and native to make an unknown bigot, assuming there is truly an Amaka somewhere and not a bogus distraction; why make that uncouth ‘ashawo’ in Canada the subject of national debate and discuss; does it mean that anyone can just wake up spewing invectives and gibberish to gain attention and traction, and we so generously oblige such? Is Nigeria so messed up that grossly insignificant factors and characters can determine and dominate debates on our socio-political space? This Ethnic Baiting and Baying Must Stop lest we usher this nation down the invidious, impious and impish path to Kigali… God Forbid.

Who is This Amaka? If you ask me, all this ethnic bathing is the product of sycophants anxiously positioned to divert and deviate critical thoughts from the colossal failure of the present watch ditto its penchant for waste, profligacy, malfeasance, larceny, greed, looting, nepotism, bigotry, kakistocracy , kleptomania and wanderlust. If you know, you know.

Nigeria shall most definitely outlive this moment of darkness. Over my Head I see a New Nigeria in the Horizon.

I’m CHUKWUDUMEBI.

Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr.

Convener COUNTRYFIRST MOVEMENT. A Good Governance Advocacy Group.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.