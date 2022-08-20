Connect with us

Joshua, Usyk to Get $40m for Rematch

Published

The prize money for Saturday’s (today) heavyweight title rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia has been revealed, Punch reports.

According to Evening Standard, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will each receive a guaranteed minimum of £33.2m ($40m) for their rematch.

Recall that the duo went head-to-head on Wednesday at the final press conference ahead of the rematch.

On noticing that Usyk had gotten bigger for the second fight, Joshua warned the Ukrainian that it won’t be enough and would only help him (Usyk) absorb more punishment.

“If you’re a puncher, punchers aren’t made, they’re born,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

Meanwhile, further reports say the pay for the rematch could rise close to $50m for either Joshua or Usyk if pay-per-view television sales reach a level sufficient to justify adding a bonus for the winner.

Joshua will be attempting to reclaim the lost world heavyweight titles when he locks horns with Usyk once again in Saudi Arabia.

This is must-win territory for ‘AJ’, who paid dearly for a misguided approach during the first fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September as he slumped to a dismal second professional loss.

____

