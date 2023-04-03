Connect with us

Dapo Abiodun Hails Joshua’s Victory Over Franklin as Heartwarming

Published

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has hailed Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, for out-punching Jermaine Franklin, in a bout on Saturday.

The governor, who described the victory of the Ogun State indigene and former international boxing champion as a great comeback and heartwarming, noted that Joshua, with his latest feat, has made Nigeria and Ogun proud once again.

In a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor pointed out that Joshua did not allow his past defeat to dampen his spirit, rather, he rose from the setback and proved to the world that the champion in him never dies.

While calling on Joshua to use his latest triumph in the ring as a spring for a superb comeback, the governor urged him not to relent, but continue to work hard in order to regain his pride of place in the world of boxing.

He described the heavyweight boxer as a shinning star of the state and great model to the youth, saying his administration would continue to put in place world-class sports facilities, to ensure more Joshuas evolve from Ogun.

Abiodun further congratulated him and declared that his administration would continue to support him in his endeavour to dominate the boxing world once again.

The governor, however, expressed optimism that feats recorded by Joshua at the international level will continue to inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women, not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.

While wishing him a bright future and a fulfilling career in boxing, Abiodun charged him to continue to be a worthy ambassador of the country in general and Ogun in particular, to the teeming youths and upcoming boxers who look up to him for inspiration.

