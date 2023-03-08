Connect with us

News

JUST IN: Court of Appeal Allows INEC to Reconfigure BVAS For Saturday’s Governorship Elections

Published

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has approved the application by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the February 25 presidential election.

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh ruled on Wednesday that the reconfiguration was to enable the commission conduct the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

The panel was delivering ruling in an application by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, seeking access to inspect and certify sensitive materials used for the conduct of the election.

The panel, however, refused the application to stop INEC from reconfiguring the BVAS.

The panel said INEC’s submission that the accreditation data from the 176,000 BVAS used for the election would be uploaded and stored in the backend of the server, was not challenged or controverted by Obi and the LP and thus they were deemed admitted.

The panel also granted an application by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-elect, Bola Tinubu access to inspect sensitive materials used for the presidential election to enable him and the party defend the petitions filed against them.

