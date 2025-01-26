Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kalu Mourns Enugu Tanker Explosion Victims, Calls For Road Repair

Published

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on relevant agencies of government to prioritise the safety of lives in the event of accidents or occupational hazards.

He gave the advice against the backdrop of Saturday’s tanker explosion in Enugu which led to the death of about 18 persons and injuries to scores of others in Enugu State.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, on the 9th Mile 82 Division Expressway, Ugwuonyeama section, when a tanker conveying petrol collided with some vehicles and erupted in flames, killing about 18 persons.

The Deputy Speaker, in a statement on Sunday by his special assistant, Print Affairs, Udora Orizu, condoled the families of the victims as well as the government and people of Enugu State, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He sadly recalled a similar incident that recently happened in Niger State, urging the federal government to urgently direct relevant authorities to complete the rehabilitation of the road and others to forestall further occurrences.

The Deputy Speaker stresses the need for relevant authorities to provide safety measures and educate citizens to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Wishing the injured a quick recovery, Kalu also urged the relevant government agencies to provide relief materials to the bereaved, adding that the National Assembly will continue to support the Federal Government through budgetary allocation and legislative instruments.

He said, “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a fuel tanker explosion in Enugu State yesterday (Saturday) that caused the death of several people, with many also injured. This horrific incident happened just days after another tanker exploded in Niger State with over 80 people killed.

“I’m deeply concerned that this is one death too many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families as well as the government and the people of Enugu State.

“I also want to use this opportunity to urge the Federal Government to take immediate action of addressing the deplorable state of our roads especially the 9th mile expressway, provide safety measures and educate citizens to help prevent such tragedies in the future. It’s our responsibility to act now and protect ourselves.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Senate Passes N70,000 New Minimum Wage Bill

The Senate has passed a bill to amend the National Minimum Wage Act of 2019 to increase the National Minimum Wage from N30,000 to...

July 23, 2024

News

Senate Summons Service Chiefs Over Rising Killings, Kidnappings

The Senate has summoned service chiefs over the spate of insecurity in the country. This was a unanimous call by the lawmakers after an...

January 31, 2024

News

Senate Jerks Budget From N27.5trn To N28.777trn

The National Assembly, NASS, yesterday, passed the N28,777,404,073,861 2024 Appropriation Bill as the aggregate expenditure for the 2024 fiscal year, Vanguard reports. The fiscal...

December 31, 2023

News

Senate Swears In Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan As First Female Kogi Senator

The Senate, on Thursday, sworn in Senator-elect for Kogi Central Senatorial District, Barr Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as a member of the 10th Senate. This followed...

November 2, 2023

Copyright ©