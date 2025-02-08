Kano 2027: Political Field Marshals Strategise For Fight-To-Finish

THE 2027 general polls are more than two years away but political titans are already strategizing and preparing for what promises to be a showdown in Kano. This is so as it is going to be a fight to finish between the two major political parties, the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and the major opposition, All Progressive Congress, APC. Currently, the NNPP and APC are receiving decampees from each other and other parties into their folds.

While the NNPP with the incumbent Governor, Abba Yusuf at the helm of affairs in the state, is expected to use the power of incumbency to its advantage to retain the seat, the APC will depend on Federal might to wrest power from the NNPP.

While the NNPP will field the incumbent Governor, Abba Yusuf for his second term bid, the APC may field a new governorship candidate or return the 2023 governorship candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

A peep into the political landscape of Kano shows that some politicians have begun moves that will place them in vantage position ahead of the 2027 election.

The major contenders in the opposition APC include Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Abba Bichi, Murtala Sule Garo and Inuwa Waya.

Governor Abba Yusuf

Governor Yusuf has the power of incumbency and the full backing of his political godfather, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who calls the shots in the Kwankwassiyya movement and NNPP in the state. And so his second term ticket seems to be a walkover. Governor Yusuf is popularly known as Abba Gida Gida. The mere mention of his name attracts natural affection from many people of the state, both young and the aged.

On assuming power, Governor Yusuf hit the ground running to ensure he fulfilled campaign promises and delivered dividends of democracy to Kano people. He has control over the state party structure, commissioners, and chairmen across the 44 LGAs of the state. What might work against him is the demolition exercise earlier carried out by the government in the early days of his administration.

Another factor is the group clamouring for the governor to take full control of the government and end alleged interference by his political godfather, Kwankwaso.

Recently, this has triggered an internal crisis which led to the party suspending the then Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi and then Commissioner of Transportation, Muhammad Diggol. Bichi was later sacked by the government on the grounds of ill health while Diggol resigned his appointment. Other members who were not happy with the situation left the party and some left the Kwankwassiyya movement while the rest decided not to identify with activities of the government in the state.

Senator Barau Jibrin

Among the major contenders in the APC is the Deputy Senate President Barau , who represents Kano North Senatorial District. Over time, Senator Barau has continued to position himself for the exalted seat with several interventions, which have direct bearing and impact on the people that he carried out in the state. His interventions are spread across the state. This is giving him an edge over other contenders in the party. He has been welcoming big wigs and other members of the NNPP among others to the APC.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna was deputy to former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is now the National Chairman of the APC. In the build up to the 2023 general elections, Ganduje anointed Gawuna as the sole candidate of the APC against all odds. Gawuna stands to enjoy the same gesture in the build up to the 2027 election, especially with Ganduje as the national chairman of the APC.

What may work against Gawuna is the fact that after losing the elections to the NNPP, he was quick to concede defeat, which the party later contested at the Tribunal and dragged it up to the Supreme Court.

Another factor is that after losing the election, he has not been visible and his presence is not being felt.

Abubakar Bichi

Abubakar Bichi is a current member representing Bichi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations. His generosity has made him to stand out and become one of the major contenders of the APC and likely anointed candidate of Ganduje and the Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abass.

Murtala Sule Garo

Murtala Sule Garo is another contender to look out for. In the build up to the 2023 governorship election, he was the running mate to the APC governorship flag bearer, Gawuna. At that time, he was said to be eyeing the governorship seat but was pacified to drop the ambition to become the running mate of Gawuna.

Inuwa Waya

Inuwa Waya resigned from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to vie for the governorship ticket of the APC in 2023. He lost out due to Ganduje’s singular action of anointing Gawuna as the candidate of the party.

Chances of APC

What might work against the APC in the state ahead of 2027 is the underground battle between Ganduje and Barau over control of the party in Kano. The policies of the APC led-Federal Government, which are perceived by many to be anti-people could also work against the party in Kano.

Some stakeholders of the party admitted that the APC lost the Kano 2023 governorship election to the NNPP due to internal wrangling and disunity. How the party manages the crises would determine whether or not it would emerge victorious at the end of the day.

____

