Kano Court Ruling: It Is Sanusi’s Destiny Not To Be Emir Again – Professor Mefor

Professor Law Mefor, a renowned political analyst, says Justice Abdullahi Liman’s landmark ruling annulling the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano suggests his fate is not tied to the throne.

Mefor, in an interview on Arise TV, said Governor Abba Yusuf’s assent to the amended Kano Emirate law and Sanusi’s reinstatement defied a court order, demonstrating disregard for the rule of law.

According to him, Sanusi’s initial dethroning was a consequence of his actions, which contravened traditional and legal norms.

He, therefore, said the court’s overturning of all actions taken after the amended law was passed, including Sanusi’s appointment, has sealed his fate.

“The judge ruled for a return to status quo, and the interpretation is clear; go back to where the matter was before it came before me,” Professor Mefor said.

“The status of the Kano Emirate before the matter was brought before the court was Emir Ado Bayero in charge.”

He added: “Some of us were not happy that Sanusi went to become the Emir of Kano, knowing fully well that he was an asset to the nation.

“He is an activist and intellect who offers more at the national level. He’s not supposed to handle a subdued role where he cannot express himself. His reinstatement is very controversial”.

The governor’s action, according to Professor Mefor, “was only trying to fulfil his campaign promises, but this should have been done by following the due process of the law. Why the rush? Follow the law.”

He emphasised that “to go ahead to reinstate him against a subsisting order is an invitation to anarchy, knowing the volatility of Kano. History has repeated itself.”

Professor Mefor stressed that “we must allow the rule of law to take its course. Sanusi’s destiny lies elsewhere, and Kano State can now move forward in peace.”

