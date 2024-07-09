Kano: Group Warns Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf to Cease Anti-Tinubu Plot or Face Consequences

The Northern Patriotic Agenda (NPA) has warned former presidential candidate, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf over their recent scheme to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group described Kwankwaso’s letter to members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the National Assembly as a threat to the stability of the nation.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr. Agabi Emmanuel, the convener of the group, said that Kwankwaso’s multifaceted endeavours to subvert the administration of President Tinubu will no longer be tolerated.

According to Emmanuel, Kwankwso’s blatant disregard for the Constitution and fundamental democratic principles is nothing short of alarming, necessitating heightened vigilance from law enforcement agencies to thwart his sinister plots and ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens.

Emmanuel, therefore, implored “law enforcement agencies to exercise heightened vigilance towards Kwankwaso’s machinations, which imperil the stability of our government and undermine the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution”.

He added: “This latest missive constitutes merely one instance of Kwankwaso’s multifaceted endeavours to subvert the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In light of this, we emphatically implore law enforcement agencies to exercise heightened vigilance towards Kwankwaso’s machinations, which imperil the stability of our government and undermine the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution.

“President Tinubu has deliberately opted to lead an administration distinguished by its commitment to inclusivity, a stance that does not imply tolerance for mindless agitation, political machinations, or destructive tendencies that seek to undermine the enduring legacy he endeavors to establish.

“His administration remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering meaningful progress and development in Nigeria, eschewing juvenile political maneuvering in favor of a principled leadership that prioritizes the greater good.

“President Tinubu’s administration unwaveringly prioritizes inclusivity, progress, and development, shunning petty politics and partisan squabbles. We stand resolute in our opposition to anti-democratic forces, pledging our unwavering support for the President’s noble initiatives, which unequivocally serve the interests of the general public.”

The group also criticised Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for neglecting his gubernatorial duties and engaging in political grandstanding, perpetuating the suffering of the people of Kano.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf must refrain from exploiting his egregious ignorance of governance to wreak havoc on the invaluable lives of Kano’s citizens, thereby imperiling the very fabric of our society,” the statement added.

“His misguided actions not only impede the progress and development of Kano state but also imperil the unity and advancement of our beloved nation, sowing the seeds of discord and regression.”

The Northern Patriotic Agenda advised Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf to retrace their steps and strive for progressive leadership.

“We are explicitly and unequivocally declaring to him (Kwankwaso) that he has committed a grave error this time, and we fervently implore him to retrace his steps, seek the wisdom of sage counsel, and strive to make progressive assertions and decisions that promote the well-being of the greater populace.

“It would be exceedingly prudent for him, and indeed his political career, to foster a spirit of collaboration and unity by working in harmony with the administration of President Tinubu, thereby contributing to the prosperity of our nation and its citizens.

“With only a limited period remaining in his political tenure, it is imperative for him to solidify a legacy that will be remembered fondly by future generations, rather than being relegated to the annals of history as one who prioritized personal political gain over the well-being of the nation, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.”