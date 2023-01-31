Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kano Visit: Angry Residents Shun Buhari, Attack Vehicles

Published

The people of Kano on Monday, shunned President Muhammadu Buhari who is on an official visit to the state after it was initially postponed due to security reasons.

Heavy security presence could be seen on the routes the President was expected to take.

The streets of Kano were deserted while business premises around the Federal Government Projects to be commissioned were closed.

Security sources confirmed the presence of stern looking security operatives around the project sites. A few people who came out to catch a glimpse of the president were kept at least 500 metres away from project sites.

President Buhari who enjoyed cheers and fanfare on previous visits avoided the roads after arriving Kano and flew by helicopter from the airport straight to the Dala Inland Dry Port project site and then to the Emir’s Palace.

However, angry residents at Hotoro Quarters barricaded the road leading to one of the project sites in the area with stones and inter-lock blocks, attacking some vehicles in the convoy.

The situation was brought under control after police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd who were already burning tires.

Earlier, there were some disturbing incidents between some of the security operatives stationed at the Emir’s Palace and students which degenerated into stones being thrown at the security men.

The development comes amid unprecedented hardship under the Buhari regime, especially in the wake of the recent redesigning of new naira notes and the initial January 31 deadline issued by the CBN to phase out the old notes.

President Buhari was still in Kano at the time of filing this report.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

I Will Continue To Support Buhari, Says Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed insinuations of disagreement between him and the President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the...

3 days ago

News

Ajaokuta Steel Aborted Concession Cost FG $496m – Lai

The federal government yesterday said it paid $446m out of the $496m settlement claim to Global Steel Holdings Limited following the termination of a...

4 days ago

Big Story

I Have Not Disappointed Nigerians, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari , on Monday, in Bauchi State, said he has not disappointed Nigerians based on his campaign promises in the 2015 and...

January 24, 2023

News

No Approval For Increase In Petrol Price – Federal Govt

President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved any increase in the price of petrol, the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said...

January 21, 2023

Copyright ©