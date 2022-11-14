Connect with us

Kanu Absent as Court Adjourns Trial Indefinitely

Published

A team of government prosecutors led by the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. M.B. Abubakar, on Monday alleged that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, refused to present himself before the Federal High Court in Abuja for his planned re-arraignment, Punch reports.

“My lord, I understand that the defendant declined to come to court today.

“As of last week, the defendant was intimated of this sitting and he did not object. However, when I called the office this morning, I was informed that the defendant woke up and declined to come to court.

“All entreaties and pleas were made but he refused to come to court”, the government lawyer told the court.

Kanu’s legal team, however, said the allegation was strange as Kanu had never hidden his intention to always be in court.

“My lord, this is totally strange to me because this is a person that has never hidden his intention to always be in court. In fact, even in processes we filed at both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, the defendant said he would want to be present in court for hearing of all the matters,” Kanu’s legal team head, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, said.

Kanu is standing trial of amended seven counts of terrorism filed against him by the FG.

The court led by Justice Binta Nyako, however, adjourned the matter indefinitely.

In an update, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said, “The court per His lordship Hon. Justice Binta Nyako, is in agreement with us that it lacks the jurisdiction to entertain any further charge against Kanu, in view of the landmark judgment of the Court of Appeal.

“The matter was consequently adjourned sine die pending the outcome of the appeal at the Supreme Court. We are winning! Supreme Court here we come! No going back on ONYENDU’s freedom.”

“Our appeal to set aside the order staying the execution of Onyendu’s judgment will be fixed for hearing any moment from now.

We shall keep you all posted,” he said.

